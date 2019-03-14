Keira Knightley Was a Dream in Green at ‘The Aftermath’ New York Screening

Some celebrities have an effortless kind of style. They can don couture-style gowns and bold looks without batting an eye—all while looking incredible. Keira Knightley’s outfit at The Aftermath special screening in New York further proved that she has been, is and will continue to be one of those stars who exudes sartorial grace (without even trying). Dresses like the one the actress wore to the Wednesday night screening are typically reserved for awards season, but Knightley apparently doesn’t need a red carpet to sport a jaw-dropping ensemble.

Floor-length and covered in tulle, Knightley’s dress gave off some classic couture vibes with a bit of edge in the mix—thanks to the unusual color of the ensemble. The incredible chartreuse gown is from Valentino’s Fall/Winter 2019 collection—straight off the Paris runways. I don’t know too many people who would be able to pull off a full-length, tulle-covered chartreuse gown, but Keira Knightley has proven time and time again that she can pull off anything.

Seriously, if I were to try and don this unique gown, I’d look like Fiona from Shrek, when she’s in her ogre form. It simply would not work. Yet, Keira Knightley doesn’t look like she belongs anywhere near a swamp. There’s a fine line between an outfit looking chic and looking garish—especially when it comes to couture-style gowns. Most designers pull it off and create beautiful and unique looks, but if they had me wearing some of the ensembles instead of, say, Keira Knightley, that line would get crossed and rushed to the finish line. Luckily, we have celebrities who bring their confidence, ease and effortlessly graceful nature to the table.

If Knightley’s new film, The Aftermath, does well, we may just get to see her make the rounds during the next awards season. And if this incredible ensemble is what she wears to one screening of the film, imagine what she’d don in 2020 at the Oscars. Personally, I cannot wait to find out.