Keira Knightley is Pregnant With Her First Child: Report

There are few things we love more than baby news (except perhaps Beyoncé news), and today it’s Keira Knightly who is giving us cause to celebrate. Yesterday The New York Post’s Page Six sparked talk that she was possibly pregnant, and today US Weekly is reporting that multiple sources have confirmed Knightly, 29, and her husband James Righton of the Klaxons are expecting. This will be the couple’s first baby.

While Knightley’s people haven’t confirmed the rumors just yet, it would explain her outfit choice on Sunday night at the Moët British Independent Spirit Awards (pictured above). The embroidered dress was definitely a departure from the figure-hugging styles the star usually prefers. There were also reports that Knightly seemed to be avoiding alcohol at the event (a classic tell-tale sign).

If you’re a fan of Knightley’s work, it’s unlikely the SAG nominee plans to quit acting and become a full-time mother. She spoke out on her views of motherhood in an interview with Vogue in 2013, saying, “Would I want to be a stay-at-home mother? No. On the other hand, you should be allowed to do that, as should men, without being sneered at.”