Keira Knightley Gets $4,500 Olive Tree As Her Wedding Gift

Last weekend, Keira Knightley tied the knot in a relatively low-key ceremony in France to her musician beau James Righton, a member of popular band Klaxons. When we say “relatively low-key” we mean that in celebrity terms: Knightley wore a custom Chanel dress with a Chanel jacket over it, but she wore ballet flats—making it a more casual affair than some major A-list blowout nuptials we’ve seen recently.

But for the honeymoon, they’re sparing no expense. The duo have been spotted in Corsica, the French island in the Mediterranean Sea. The destination is a playground for the wealthy and elite, and it’s perfect for a celebrity couple as it’s quite private compared to other European beachside locales. They have been taking advantage of the weather and sunning, sailing, and swimming, with a glass of wine always in hand.

When the holiday is over, they’ll return to Knightley’s $3 million French farmhouse—where Righton has gotten her a somewhat odd wedding present: a 100-year-old olive tree with their initials engraved into the back. The cost of said tree? $4,500. Seriously, who knew trees cost so much? We appreciate the personal touch, though we can’t help but roll our eyes a little!

Would you want an olive tree for your wedding gift?