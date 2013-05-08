Have 15 Minutes to Spare? Watch Keira Knightley as Coco Chanel in Karl Lagerfeld’s Short Film

https://www.youtube.com/0o9dTCl0hkY

Since last month, we’ve been eagerly anticipating the release of the Karl Lagerfeld-directed short film “Once Upon A Time…” starring Keira Knightley as the late Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel. We only grew more excited when Knightley got married last weekend, appropriately clad in a Chanel dress and the brand’s iconic tweed jacket.

With the Chanel Cruise collection being presented tomorrow in Singapore, the complete short film was released today—and we’d be lying if we said we weren’t slightly disappointed. Of course, the exciting, if predictable, cameos from fashion folks like models Lindsey Wixson and Stella Tennant, male Chanel model and muse Brad Kroenig, and his 4-year-old son Hudson (aka Chanel’s unofficial child mascot) make it worth it, and the costumes are certainly incredible but it’s a bit twee and, to be frank, boring.

Look, we weren’t expecting an action-packed romp through the early days of Chanel, but Lagerfeld could’ve done something to liven it up a bit. Regardless, Knightley looked completely stunning, and if she has another opportunity to play Chanel, we’d completely support it.

Watch the short film above and let us know your thoughts!

