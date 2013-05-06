Links to Click: Keira Knightley Weds in Custom Chanel, Suzy Menkes Not Sold on Met Gala Theme, More

Take a late-afternoon break and catch up on the stories that made our reading list today.

1. Keira Knightley tied the knot in France this weekend, and she re-wore a blush Chanel dress from 2009 for the occasion. [People]

2. Whoa: Tommy Hilfiger buys Nicki Minaj a $37,000 Rolex for being his guest to tonight’s Met Gala. [The Vivant]

3. Here’s a first look at the incomparable Tilda Swinton’s upcoming Chanel ad campaign. [InStyle]

4. Already planning your summer road trip? Here are 15 fun car accessories for your ride! [Refinery29]

5. Suzy Menkes is kind of “meh” on tonight’s Met Gala’s punk theme. [NY Times]

6. See Kate Bosworth and Grimes prep for the Met Gala! [PopSugar]

7. Mariah Carey’s new single “Beautiful” is out, featuring Miguel! And the track’s title is more than fitting. [SoundCloud]

8. Find out who is probably appearing on Kanye West’s upcoming album! [Hypetrak]

9. Yum! Check out the best food-inspired sweaters that will leave you salivating. [Complex]

10. Lindsay Lohan told Piers Morgan why she dated Samantha Ronson. And it’s not why you think. [The Gloss]