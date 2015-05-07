Editor’s Pick: A Grown-Up Way to Pull Off Polka Dots

As far as we’re concerned–and Minnie Mouse will back us on this–polka dots are a wardrobe staple. Sure, the style might get a bad rap for being a tad twee at times, but when worn correctly it can add just the fun-loving touch that your spring outfit needs. Enter Keepsake’s “Restless Heart Dress,” a fitted, knee-length dress that’s splashed in the playful print.

In white or black, the demure, knee-length look would feel simple and understated, but updated with polka dots, the dress manages to balance the mature look with those playful spots.

Right now, the dress is ready to accompany you out all season–to weddings, lunches, drinks, dinners, wherever–so head over to Fashion Bunker to buy it online.

Keepsake Restless Heart Dress, $149.95; at Fashion Bunker