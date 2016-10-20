‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ Is Filming Again—But There’s a Catch

Just kidding! Keeping Up with the Kardashians is already filming again, despite the fact that it had supposedly been put “on hold indefinitely” just two weeks ago, according to Us Weekly. Though E! allegedly made a big deal of pulling back on filming in the wake of Kim Kardashian’s attack in Paris, the hiatus seems to have much more bark than bite.

“Kim’s well-being is our core focus right now,” an E! spokesperson told Us just after the incident in Paris. “No decision has been made as to when production will resume.” The “on hold” language has been removed from the weekly magazine’s original post (but not from the original URL)—and according to Gossip Cop, the series never really stopped filming, though a source allows that a minor break occurred just after the robbery.

That seems to be closer to the truth, as cameras were rolling last night in West Hollywood while Kourtney Kardashian shilled for the Manuka Doctor alongside Kris Jenner, Stephanie Sheppard (Kim’s assistant, sans Kim), and other pals, ET reports.

Here’s the thing, though: A source tells ET that season 13 is indeed filming right now, but they’re doing it without Kim. She hasn’t been on camera since the grand larceny, and there are no plans as of now for her to return to the spotlight.

Iiiinteresting. A Keeping Up with the Kardashians without Kim is kind of like a day without sunshine. Or a peanut butter sandwich without jelly. Just doesn’t seem right. Will people still watch? Probably, especially if they can get more Kylie Jenner into the mix. But if they can’t lure Kim back in, it’ll be a different show.