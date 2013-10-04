The Kardashian Reign May Be Over: 3 Theories Why ‘Keeping Up’ Dropped in Ratings

Uh-oh, it looks like the Kardashians aren’t the popular family they once were. On Sunday, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” came back from a three-week hiatus to a sizably smaller audience. The most recent episode, which centered on Kim Kardashian‘s baby shower, only received 1.79 million viewers, a 40 percent drop from their season 8 premiere.

So why the huge dip in ratings? We have some theories:

1. The competition was too steep.

Not only were new shows premiering, but the season finale of “Breaking Bad” was airing the same night, so it’s understandable that most people had other things to watch. Plus, because the show went on a mid-season hiatus, viewers got out of the habit of tuning in each week.

2. The Kardashians are no longer pretending it’s a reality show.

The Kardashian family was busy tweeting and sharing photos during a taping of their Christmas special…in September. While many people could have guessed the show was staged, they don’t necessarily want to be reminded of it.

3. We’ve had too much of the Kardashians,

After eight seasons and countless headlines in the news (from Baby North to Khloé Kardashian’s impending divorce), it’s possible the public is just tired of the Kardashian family. Even Rob Kardashian recently told the Wall Street Journal, “Literally, my job is I make socks. That’s all I do. I don’t necessarily care about the show. I would rather film this — me doing what I do — than being around my family.”

In 2012 the family signed a contract with E! to renew the series for three more seasons, so unless ratings get so bad that the network decides to drop them altogether, the famous family isn’t going anywhere soon.

Do you still watch the Kardashians? Let us know!