The New ‘KUWTK’ Poster Is Filled with Photoshop Fails & We’re Cringing

If at first you don’t succeed, try try again, right? Well, maybe not always. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 16 Photoshop fail is one of many coming from the Kardashian family lately. None of the Kardashians are innocent in over-editing photos. In fact, Khloé and Kim have both been under fire recently for their Photoshop issues. Last week, Kourtney posted a photo that fans pointed out was *highly* edited. And now, this latest post from Kim is garnering similar attention. Kim shared this ~glamorous~ promo shot from season 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Instagram yesterday. It features all the badass women in her fam, but people can’t stop talking about Photoshop issues.

So what do people have an issue with? Well, many are wondering where the lower half of Khloé’s body went. Others are saying Kendall Jenner looks Photoshopped in. And last but not least, many are commenting on the odd number of toes Kourtney has on her left foot.

So—Khloé. TBH it just looks like she’s wearing a full skirt that covers the rest of her body. We’re not sure this is a Photoshop fail. It really looks like she’s just sitting. But fans are still curious…

So the next question is Kendall. Was she photoshopped in? If you look closely the curve of her body seems to match the photo so we’d be surprised if she was edited in. But hey—you never know! And fans definitely seem to think so.

And now, last— but certainly not least— Kourtney’s foot. Fans are asking why it looks like she has six toes.

Look, it’s hard to get a family photo or any group photo to be perfect for everyone. A little tweaking here and there isn’t terrible. Where does this fall on that scale of OK to not OK?