Keeping Time with Mathew Langille

You’ve seen his work for the likes of Marc Jacobs and Havianas, but you probably weren’t aware that they were the designs of Matthew Langille. The whimsical artist has now scrawled his designs on three watches for Swatch titled Germaholic, Snuggle Bunch and Floating Away.

As Langille told Vogue.com UK “For Floating Away I felt that attaching numbers to clouds was fitting for a watch, in that it suggested how time just sort of floats by. And for Snuggle Bunch I was thinking of piles of stuffed animals all packed onto the subway or something like that, and they are all fighting to get into or onto the watch.”

Would you wear Swatch? I’m thinking these could fit in perfectly with the layered watch trend that’s creeping up on us.