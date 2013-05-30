Keeping Up With Beyoncé: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Spending $1 Million on Baby’s Birth

You better believe that when high profile celebrities give birth, they don’t hail a cab to the hospital and hope for the best. It’s a whole orchestrated plan, and we’ve seen stars like Beyoncé and Jay-Z shell out more than $3,200 a night for a lavish birthing suite (which they then proceeded to renovate) so their child could be born in peace—without the pesky media interfering.

Now, it’s rumored that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are following suit, and taking things to another level (naturally). Reportedly the pair is shelling out close to $1 million for the birth their first child. The National Enquirer is reporting (yes, we know—it’s not The New York Times, but we believe this story) that the fashion-obsessed duo have booked a massive suite at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles that rents for $4,000 a day. It features amenities like two beds, a full-sized tub, and a separate living room with a dining table and a large flat screen TV.

They’ve also spent thousands on custom catering from her favorite restaurants, which ensures that they won’t be chowing down on green Jello. In lieu of a hospital gown, West has reportedly spent $25,000 on custom lingerie. Oh, and in case it couldn’t get any more ridiculous, a private photographer has been employed with the hefty rate of $1,000 a day to appropriately document the baby’s first week.

Well, if their goal was to one up Bey and Jay (which wouldn’t surprise us, frankly), they certainly have.

