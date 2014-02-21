Site We Love: Keep.com is the Pinterest of Shopping

Around here, we’re endlessly fascinated by the wide world of online shopping, and it seems that every week brings with it a brand-new e-commerce site to be obsessed with. Since keeping track of ‘em all can be a feat of epic proportion, we’ve decided to feature “A Site To See” each week, highlighting a cool retail website you’ll definitely want to bookmark. This week: a site called Keep, which lets you shop a limitless amount of fashion, accessories, and home décor products.



What It Is: If you’re obsessed with Pinterest, or even mildly interested in it, you might (like us) become mildly or majorly obsessed with startup e-commerce site Keep. It’s a photo aggregation community just like Pinterest, but here’s the difference: in order for users to “Keep” photos to their boards, they have to come from a site that has a shopping cart. The result: every single product pictured on the site is shoppable.

“Every product that’s available for sale on the entire Internet—all of those products are available to be pulled into Keep,” the site’s co-founder, MaryAnn Bekkedahl, tells StyleCaster. “We kind of sit on top of all existing online commerce, and the filter that brings products into Keep are the people who really care, have a passion for products, and want to bring that through the front door into Keep.”

How It Works: Signing up is free and easy–you can either log in through your Facebook account or using an e-mail address of your choice. From there, it’s a blank slate: You just start creating boards and filling them with things you love. To add items to your boards, you download the “Keep It” button (which looks like a slightly more stylish version of a “Pin It” button), and when you’re on an e-commerce site and you spot something you love, you just click the button to add it to your boards.

“The two words addicted and obsessed are the two most often used in the feedback we receive from users,” MaryAnn tells StyleCaster. “They say they’re losing all their money, blowing their paycheck on Keep, they can’t stop. Women who use our site have all kinds of buying needs, they’re in their 20s and 30s, a high-expense period of life. We do get a ton of exclamation points.”

Fun Feature: One of the coolest features of the site is the “As Seen on Instagram” section, which is managed by a group of Keep’s internal editors. They keep track of the Instagram posts made by tastemakers (including yours truly) and actually shop the items in the pictures, if possible. So when “Lucky” editor-in-chief Eva Chen Instagrams a super-cute color blocked dress by Tibi, the Keep team finds where it’s shoppable and shares that with users.

Check It Out: Keep.com