Keep Warm From Head to Toe With 20 Stylish Fur Hats And Boots

We’re not exactly experts when it comes to science, but even we know that the trick to staying truly warm is to cover up the two areas where heat escapes the fastest—our heads and feet.

That’s why, as the peak of winter is fast approaching, we’re shifting our attention to hats and boots that have a little something extra in the way of insulation: fur. Whether you opt for the real thing or the amazing faux-fur options out there, the luxurious material not only adds a little glamour to our wardrobes, but also much-needed warmth.

So go ahead on throw on a furry trapper or cossack hat with your standard winter coat, or rock a pair of fur-lined boots with your favorite skinny jeans—you’ll pretty much be guaranteed a chic and shiver-free look all season.

Click through to show 20 furry hats and boots to suit all different styles and price points!

