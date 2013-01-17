StyleCaster
Keep Warm From Head to Toe With 20 Stylish Fur Hats And Boots

Keep Warm From Head to Toe With 20 Stylish Fur Hats And Boots

Keep Warm From Head to Toe With 20 Stylish Fur Hats And Boots
We’re not exactly experts when it comes to science, but even we know that the trick to staying truly warm is to cover up the two areas where heat escapes the fastest—our heads and feet.

That’s why, as the peak of winter is fast approaching, we’re shifting our attention to hats and boots that have a little something extra in the way of insulation: fur. Whether you opt for the real thing or the amazing faux-fur options out there, the luxurious material not only adds a little glamour to our wardrobes, but also much-needed warmth.

So go ahead on throw on a furry trapper or cossack hat with your standard winter coat, or rock a pair of fur-lined boots with your favorite skinny jeans—you’ll pretty much be guaranteed a chic and shiver-free look all season.

Click through to show 20 furry hats and boots to suit all different styles and price points! 

Faux Fur Cossack Hat, $28.14; at ASOS

Accabusi Hiker Hi-Top Wedges, $96; at Topshop

Faux Fur Trapper Hat, $12.80; at Forever 21

Keep the warmth in from both ends with these super-cozy fur boots and hats!

Shearling Trapper with Fur Trim, $498; at Coach

BCBGeneration Mocha High Boot, $198; at 6pm

Adrienne Landau Fox Fur-Pompom Knitted Mink & Fox Fur Hat, $295; at Neiman Marcus

San Diego Hat Fair Isle Trapper Hat, $48; at Nordstrom

Calvin Klein Keona Booties, $199; at Macy's

Aquatalia Suede Wedge Boots, $375; at Lord&Taylor

Textured Fur Cloche, $48; at Anthropologie

Tory Burch Marley Wedge Booties, $385; at Nordstrom

Marc by Marc Jacobs Short Leather Boots with Buckle Accent, $495; at Lord&Taylor

Coyote Trapper, $598; at Brooks Brothers

Roxy Women's Cambridge Ankle Boot, $74; at Amazon

Stuart Weitzman Snowflake Boot, $298; at Nordstrom

Grace Hats Furry Hat, $50; at Urban Outfitters

SPLURGE ITEM!

Reversible Chapka Trapper Hat, $875; at Barney's New York

Rachel Zoe Fox Trim Knit Cap, $400; at Shopbop

EMU Australia Amborse Boots, $299; at Piperlime

SPLURGE ITEM!

Giuseppe Zanotti Suede Fur-Lined High Heel Boots, $995; at Saks Fifth Avenue

