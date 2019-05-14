Step Into Summer with the New (and Super Cute) Keds x SunnyLife Sneaker Collab

Scroll To See More Images

Summer is very quickly approaching, and as the days go by, I’ve realized that my summer wardrobe is nowhere near ready for warm-weather (and hot weather) adventures. I like my summer outfits to have a specific vibe—one that reminds me of summertime before I was an adult, and my only responsibility was to finish summer reading by the first day of school. It takes a certain kind of playfully reminiscent but still cute-enough-for-a-25-year-old-to-wear quality, and luckily, the new Keds x SunnyLife sneakers collection is exactly what I need to remind me of how summer should feel. These cute sneakers are basically every good summer feeling or experience you’ve ever had rolled into one shoe collection, and I, for one, couldn’t be more ready to wear them all season long.

Think of how you felt during your childhood summers, running around with friends, racing in the pool, eating watermelon and watching fireworks—then turn those feelings into a sneaker collection you can wear as an adult. The Keds x SunnyLife collection is truly the perfect way to give yourself a little bit of that child-like joy, even if you don’t get more than one or two weeks off for summer “vacation.” As an adult in the working world, it can be difficult to recreate moments of pure happiness unbridled by the stresses of, well, being an adult. These sneakers allow you to sit back for a moment and remember what it was like to be free of responsibility—if only for a moment.

All the sneakers are available on the Keds website, and prices range from $39.95 to $69.95. So don’t be afraid to step into summer with a pair of these cute sneakers. I picked some of my favorite pairs from the collection for you to see below, and they all put a smile on my face. The Keds x SunnyLife sneaker collection has a little something for everyone. Whether you prefer something a little kitschier (like their watermelon sneakers) or something a little more laid back, but still reminiscent of the good ole days (like the striped triple decker sneakers), you’re sure to find a little piece of childhood summer in this collection.

1. Kickstart Watermelon, $69.95 at Keds

These cute sneakers make me think of eating watermelon while watching fireworks on the Fourth of July.

2. Double Decker Cactus, $39.95 at Keds

These cacti-covered slip-ons might be my favorite sneakers from the collection. So cute!

3. Kickstart Rainbow, $64.95 at Keds

You could totally get to the other side of the rainbow in these sneakers.

4. Double Decker Bird Embroidery, $69.95 at Keds

These slip-ons are ready to come along on all your summer trips.

5. Triple Catalina Stripe, $39.95 at Keds

These striped sneakers give off fun summer vibes, but are subtle enough to wear with almost any outfit.

6. Kickstart Birds, $64.95 at Keds

It’s like a tropical vacation on your feet.

7. Champion Unicorn, $59.95 at Keds

Really give into childhood whimsy with these unicorn sneakers.

8. Kickstart Banana Leaf, $39.95 at Keds

Another—more sophisticated—tropical sneaker print you’ll want to wear all summer long.

