Keds Shoes Collaborating with Alice + Olivia for Sneaker Line

Today, the classic all-American footwear brand Keds announced yet another designer collaboration, this time with the sophisticated and girly label Alice + Olivia. The two are teaming up to launch a limited-edition line of sequined sneakers, perfect for those days when you need to add a little sparkle to your outfit.

Stacey Bendet, founder of Alice + Olivia, decided to partner with the iconic brand partly due to her fond memories of the footwear as a child.

I dont think I removed Keds from my feet as a kid, Bendet said. I cant even count how many pairs I had. We decided to do a collaboration that would bring a little Alice + Olivia fun to the 2010 Keds Champion.

The bedazzled slip-ons are available in four colors black, silver, pale pink, and safari green. The collection should be available to purchase this spring at select Neiman Marcus stores across the country, Alice + Olivia boutiques, aliceandolivia.com, and retailers worldwide.

At prices around $88 each, wed like one of each please.

