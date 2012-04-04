First Look: Keds Spring 2012 Apparel Collection, Exclusively At Opening Ceremony

2012 is all about the return of heritage brands. And I for one could not be more excited.

To see classic brands revive their image and churn out products that definitely strike a chord with your vintage-loving, fashion-forward senses is always a good time in my book.

All-American heritage brand Keds is back for another range of apparel and footwear goodies for the spring 2012 season, once again teaming up with the cool kids over at Opening Ceremony.

For their latest collection, Keds is all about being comfortable and colorful with just a dash of sophistication, thanks to the clean lines and classically tailored pieces. If you want to be able to wear an outfit that will pass with the locals from Brooklyn to SoHo and all the way up in the Upper West Side, then just about everything in this collection would be your safest bet.

Speaking as someone who rarely dresses as what one would call “preppy,” the vintage-inspired, almost Parisian resembling vibe of this range of duds is even something that I could see myself wearing to the office or to Sunday brunch on those rare days I don’t feel like dressing like a minimalist goth, ’90s rainbow punk or a Dalston Superstar.

The Keds Spring 2012 apparel line for both men and women will be exclusively sold at Opening Ceremony boutiques and through their equally amazing online shop, starting on April 25th. With prices ranging from $70 to $300, I’m definitely going to keep a steady eye on that printed navy blue dress with the Peter Pan collar.

Click through the gallery above to see the full Spring 2012 lookbook from Keds, and let us know what your favorite pieces from the collection are by leaving a comment down below.