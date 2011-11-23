Keds and Opening Ceremony: A Perfect Union

With Black Friday just a day away, we’re making our list (and checking it twice) of must-stop shops and sales. Two of our favorite companies are joining forces to bring us a major union in fashion paradise. Keds, our trusty spring and summer go-to sneaker brand, and Opening Ceremony (if you haven’t guessed, one of our most beloved NYC stores) will be releasing Ked’s first ever sportswear line on Friday. FINALLY.

Get ready to satisfy your preppy side, these looks are all Americana with a twinge of 1960s thrown in for good measure. If you don’t happen to live in LA or NYC, don’t fret: you can shop the new collection online! (Phew! I was going to seriously regret going out of town for the holiday!) Even better, there’s something for everyone with prices ranging from $48 to $400. This we can get into.

In a slick marketing move, Keds is keeping up with their image by giving those lucky folk who will be down at Art Basel in Miami an opportunity to shop the collection in a pop-up shop in the Vogue lounge at the Sagamore Hotel. If you won’t be cruising south, you can have another reason to lurk on some of your bookmarked bloggers Keds tapped 40 of the most influential self-made online diarists to visit the showroom and style out the new collection to be later reported on their personal sites (le duh). We’re pretty sure we have a good idea who they’ve asked to stop by who do you think made their cut?