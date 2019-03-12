Keds and Kate Spade Just Joined Together to Create the Cutest Wedding Sneaker Collection

Scroll To See More Images

From bridal showers, to walking down the aisle, to tearing up the dance floor, everyone involved in a wedding spends a lot of time on their feet. And while heels are good for many things, there are moments during wedding festivities where you really don’t need to be wearing them—and could be wearing something both cute and comfy instead. The Keds x Kate Spade wedding sneaker collection is the answer to your feet’s prayers for every wedding activity this spring (and beyond).

Keds joined with Kate Spade once again to expand their wedding sneaker collection, and it’s beyond cute. They just unveiled seven new styles that will have you leaving your heels at home, and embracing the chic sneaker trend. From pearl detailing to pretty bows, this collection expansion is just what you need to give your feet a little rest—without sacrificing style. Wear these sneakers to that bridal luncheon, where you know you’ll be standing for hours. Or, opt to don some sparkly sneakers at the wedding reception, where you can dance the night away without having to deal with blisters the next morning. Plus, the Keds x Kate Spade wedding sneaker collection is so cute, you’ll be able to wear your favorites far after the wedding. Because what outfit couldn’t use a touch of glamour?

The seven new styles from Keds x Kate Spade are available right now on both Keds’ and Kate Spade’s sites. And, to give you a taste of what you’ll be seeing in this collection, we rounded up all seven of the new sneakers below, so you can pick your new favorite wedding shoe. Spring wedding season just got a lot comfier.

1. Keds x Kate Spade Triple Decker Sneaker, $90 at Kate Spade

Slip into a sparkly dream.

2. Keds x Kate Spade Triple Glitter Sneakers, $90 at Kate Spade

Same sparkly dream, just add ribbon-like laces.

3. Keds x Kate Spade New York Champion Glitter Sneakers, $85 at Kate Spade

You can never have too much glitter.

4. Keds x Kate Spade New York Triple Decker Glitter Sneakers, $90 at Kate Spade

Those rose gold details are too pretty!

5. Keds x Kate Spade New York Triple Decker Pearl Sneakers, $120 at Kate Spade

All about those pearls, baby.

6. Keds x Kate Spade New York Triple Decker Bow Sneakers, $120 at Kate Spade

Keep it simple, but oh-so-cute.

7. Keds x Kate Spade New York Triple Decker Velvet Bow Sneakers, $95 at Kate Spade

Shake it up a little with a black sneaker.

