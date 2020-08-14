Wait, Someone Buy Me All The Shoes In Keds x Kate Spade’s New Fall Drop

With the emergence of fall comes all things cozy: chunky knits, oversized jackets and, of course, a seasonal latte or two. Unfortunately for me, though, crisp fall weather doesn’t really hit Los Angeles until I’m already home for the holidays—so I’m constantly trying to figure out how to rock fall vibes while also bracing the California heat. Of course, as I’ve discovered, fall shoes (like the new fall 2020 Keds x Kate Spade collection) are the perfect solution.

You can wear fall shoes with denim shorts and tees in autumnal colors long before the temperatures drop, then transition them into fall ‘fits later. There’s no need to sacrifice fall style just because the weather doesn’t want to cool off yet. Just slip into these Keds x Kate Spade beauties and you’re good to go all season long.

Seriously, this Keds x Kate Spade fall collection gives me all the autumnal vibes. There’s leopard print that’s absolutely perfect for pairing with your favorite high-waisted jeans and a mustard tee (plus a denim jacket for chilly nights). Both quilted nylon and snake print slip-ons are also a fall must-have. Pair them with a black jumpsuit or overalls and let your shoes do the talking. There are seriously so many ways to rock these adorable fall sneakers and slip-ons. And, for me, the best part is that I can wear them transitionally, too. As I wait for the weather to change, I can still get the fall vibes I so desperately crave.

To give you a little taste of the fall 2020 Keds x Kate Spade collection—officially available on the Keds site right now—I rounded up every single pair. You’ll see no shortage of effortlessly cool autumnal in this three-piece collection. Good luck choosing just one pair. I mean, you might as well just go for it and treat yourself to all of them. These cute sneakers are sure to be a fall wardrobe staple from the minute you slip them on and go.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Double Decker Snake Leather

Snake print had a major moment this past summer, but it’s back for fall, too. These snake print slip-on sneakers are the animal print shoe you didn’t know you needed this season.

2. Kickstart Hi Leopard Calf Hair

Leopard print sneakers are a must-have for fall, and this high-top pair is perfect for giving any outfit a little bit of an edge. Add a moto jacket for an even cooler autumnal look.

3. Double Decker Quilted Nylon

This adorable Keds x Kate Spade style is inspired by your favorite quilted nylon jacket—but turned into a seriously wearable fall slip-on sneaker.