The Newest Keds x Kate Spade Collection Is Filled with Sparkles and Animal Print (!!)

One of—if not the—best things about the emergence of fall is all the glorious fall fashion. Unfortunately for me, though, crisp fall weather doesn’t really hit Los Angeles until I’m already home for the holidays, so I’m constantly trying to figure out how to rock fall vibes without sweating through my clothes. Of course, as I’ve discovered, fall shoes (like the new fall 2019 Keds x Kate Spade collection) are the perfect solution. I mean, you can wear fall shoes with denim shorts and tees in autumnal colors without feeling like you’re going to pass out from the heat! There’s no need to sacrifice fall style just because the weather doesn’t want to cool off yet. Just slip into these Keds x Kate Spade cuties and you’re good to go all season long.

Seriously, this Keds x Kate Spade fall collection gives me all the autumnal vibes. There’s leopard print perfect for pairing with medium-wash jeans and a mustard tee (and a denim jacket for chilly nights). Sparkly slip-ons and mules are also a fall must-have. Pair them with a black jumpsuit or overalls and let your shoes do the talking. There are seriously so many ways to rock these adorable fall sneakers and slip-ons. And, for me, the best part is that I can wear them transitionally, too. As I wait for the weather to change, I can still get the fall vibes I so desperately crave.

To give you a little taste of the fall 2019 Keds x Kate Spade collection—available on both the Keds and Kate Spade sites right now—I rounded up some of my favorites. You’ll see no shortage of leopard print, sparkles and satin in this collection. Good luck choosing just one pair. I mean, you might as well just go for it and treat yourself to several. These cute sneakers are sure to be a fall wardrobe staple from the minute you slip them on and go.

