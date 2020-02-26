The Newest Keds x Kate Spade Drop Is the Spring Refresh Your Shoe Collection Needs

Scroll To See More Images

Believe it or not, spring is just around the corner—which means it’s time to do a serious closet intake. That means going through everything in your wardrobe and making sure your style is up to par for spring 2020. If you (like me) have suddenly realized your shoe-game is not ready for the warm months ahead, have I got a treat for you. The new Keds x Kate Spade spring 2020 collection has officially dropped, and it’s just what your shoe collection needs. Spring shoes are all about fun colors, florals, bold statements and—perhaps most importantly—giving you that feeling that only spring can evoke. There’s nothing quite like relaxing in the park on a beautiful and warm spring day, and Keds and Kate Spade have given us the shoes to match that feeling.

From a pair of white and green woven sneakers that are officially on the top of my wishlist to a pair of sneakers that are totally watermelon-inspired in color, this spring shoe collection is here to immediately brighten your day. I wouldn’t even blame you if you didn’t wait until the first day of spring to wear these sneakers. After all, every dreary winter day could use a little cheering up—which is exactly what these sneakers will do to your entire outfit. Play around with sneakers and dresses, pair floral sneakers with a striped top or go monochromatic with all-white everything (including your sneakers). There’s no wrong way to wear this deliciously springy collection.

The entire Keds x Kate Spade spring drop is available now on the Keds website, ranging in price from $74.95 to $99.95. Below, you’ll find our favorite picks from this adorable collection to shop now. You might want to clear some room in your closet, because you’re likely going to want every single pair from Keds x Kate Spade. (I know I do.)

Keds x Kate Spade New York Triple Up Multi Woven Sneakers

Keds x Kate Spade New York Kickstart Logo Foxing Sneakers

Keds x Kate Spade New York Champion Pacific Petals Sneakers

Keds x Kate Spade New York Triple Decker All-Over Glitter Sneakers

