This Keds x Jungalow Champion Sneaker Is Inspired By Sisterhood & Togetherness

Scroll To See More Images

If there’s one type of shoe I can never have too many pairs of, it’s sneakers. Chunky, retro, lace-up, slip-on—You name it. So as soon as I laid eyes on the new Keds and Jungalow collaboration, I knew my sneaker collection was about to gain a new top tier member. I’ve been a fan of Keds since I could barely say the word “sneaker,” and their collaborations are always top-notch. Their most recent collection, though, might just take the cake for cutest sneakers of the summer. A bold statement, I know, but the classic Keds silhouette combined with the design of lifestyle brand Jungalow are a match made in heaven.

If you’re not familiar with Jungalow—created by designer Justina Blakeney—let me introduce you to your new obsession. The lifestyle and home decor brand is full of joyful prints and colorful illustrations that would make even the tiniest apartment feel homey. Jungalow is a combination of the words jungle and bungalow, which makes sense when you witness Blakeney’s gorgeous designs. And now we’re lucky enough to not only see them on home decor, but also on Keds sneakers. BRB, swooning.

The Champion in Chorus sneaker—and the entire Keds x Jungalow collection, which will officially drop in August with even more shoes—was designed by Blakeney, and is inspired by two themes we can all get behind. “This collection was designed with the idea of sisterhood and togetherness being the central themes,” Blakeney says. “My hope is that these shoes help to inspire women to feel free, have fun, get a little bit wild and step into their best selves!” We plan to do just that—while showing off these adorable sneakers.

And, in case you needed another reason to snag this sneaker for yourself, 100% of the net proceeds from sales of the shoe from both Keds and Jungalow will go to GirlTrek, which is the largest public health nonprofit for African American women and girls in the US. Cute sneakers and supporting the Black community? Yes, please.

The swoon-worthy pair of Champion sneakers is available now on the Keds website—and below—for you to shop. The illustrated sneaker allows you to embrace colors, neutrals and, of course, the ideas of sisterhood and togetherness. This pair of summery sneakers is also sure to be a welcome addition to your summer wardrobe, so snag your size while it’s still in stock. We have a feeling these adorable shoes are going to fly off the virtual shelves.

Anyone else ever doodled on their sneakers with a marker? This pair of Keds is so much better than that. With an illustrated feel and classic sneaker silhouette, it’s hard not to love these shoes.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.