Keds Gets a New Look from Richard Chai

Keds are one of those classics that fall under the “if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it” category, but then again that’s how we felt about Converse and look at the world of good John Varvatos did for them.

Richard Chai has designed a special collection of Keds after contacting them to use their shoes for his show. The high and low tops feature zippers in the place of laces (quick and easy, right?). They’re designed for boys, but we’ll have no problem shopping in the men’s department come January when they’re released.

Chai will also be debuting his new lower-priced contemporary line, called Richard Chai – Love, at his runway show on Sept 12.

