Keds’ New Collab Features Some “Pretty Powerful” Messaging

Pretty much every cool-girl I know has at least one slogan tee from The Bee & The Fox. The small business has a not-so-small rep thanks to its beloved shirts, which boast fun, empowering sayings ranging from “Never Underestimate The Power Of A Woman” to my personal favorite, “Question Authority, Not Your Mother.” Now, these sayings won’t just be worn across the chest, but on one’s feet, too, thanks to the all-new Keds x The Bee & The Fox collection. The sneaker giant has teamed up with Ashley Hooper, founder of The Bee & The Fox, to create three bomb pairs of sneakers you can shop right now.

Are slogan sneakers the new slogan tees? Apparently, the answer is yes, and I’m not complaining! Hooper’s Keds collaboration is inspired by both the legacy of a well-loved, often-worn t-shirt and the magic and power of female friendships. Rather than promote the idea of wearing one’s heart on one’s sleeve, these styles are intended to help you “wear your heart on your sneaker.” Cute AF! And if you’re not a fan of flashy kicks, fear not—these styles have relaxed, laid-back vibes, perfect for throwing on with the most casual of off-duty looks.

All three pairs of sneakers (two slip-on styles and one low-top, lace-up pair) are available to shop now on the Keds website, and you can hit up The Bee & The Fox’s site to see if you can’t snag a matching tee. The brand currently has in stock a few pieces that match the slogans on the sneakers, from “Do No Harm But Take No Shit” tees to “Good Hearted Woman” denim jackets.

Scroll on to shop the collection in all its badass glory.

1. Do No Harm, But Take No Shit

Honestly, these cheeky sneaks have to be my favorite. The perfect slip-ons to be worn while kicking ass and taking names.

2. Pretty Powerful

Pretty, powerful, and pretty powerful! Who says you can’t be all of the above?

3. Good Hearted Woman

Excuse me while I buy these for every woman in my life. An essential!

