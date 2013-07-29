A Site to See: Keaton Row Sets You Up With a Stylist Who Customizes a Boutique For You

Around here, we’re endlessly fascinated by the wide world of online shopping, and it seems that every week brings with it a brand-new e-commerce site to be obsessed with. Since keeping track of ‘em all can be a feat of epic proportion, we’ve decided to feature “A Site To See” each week, highlighting a cool retail website you’ll definitely want to bookmark. This week: an incredibly useful new site called Keaton Row.



Why You Should Bookmark Keaton Row: Ever wake up in the morning and realize you have no idea what you want to wear? Yeah, us too. In these instances, we often take to the Internet. Whether we choose to scour our favorite inspiring street style blogs or simply look at photos of celebrities for outfit inspiration, it can be a bit overwhelming when we’re in a serious sartorial bind.

That’s where Keaton Row comes in. The newly launched e-commerce boutique goes above and beyond simply offering chic clothes—they also provide you with a personal stylist to customize a boutique for you that’s free of charge.

How It Works: First things first: Users fill out a client profile and take a style quiz so Keaton Row can get a feel for what types of fashion you tend to gravitate toward. From there, you’re paired up with a stylist who curates a boutique especially for you that consists of five to seven complete looks. Additionally, they provide you with two smaller boutiques that directly target holes in your wardrobe. For example, if you lack that perfect pair of jeans, it’s Keaton Row to the rescue.

From there, you can shop the items through the site, which has partnered with retailers like ShopBop, Nordstrom, and BaubleBar. These sites cover the commission for the stylists—which is why you get a chance to work with industry leaders for free! Also, Keaton Row loops in all the great deals from these established e-commerce sites, so if a skirt is 30% off on Nordstrom’s website, that price will be reflected in your customized boutique. Happy shopping!

Added Bonus: If you’re willing to spend more, you’ll receive even more awesome service. The site offers an “elite” level of service for customers spending more per item, and that includes a high profile stylist from Logan Horne (who was worked with Leighton Meester and Jessica Stam) to Thomas Carter Phillips (who has worked alongside Brad Goreski).

Check it out: KeatonRow.com

