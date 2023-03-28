Who Is Keanu Reeves Dating? He Wrote An Adult Picture Book With His Current Girlfriend

Scroll To See More Images

The Internet’s boyfriend is happily taken. After starring in so many movies that are integral to our pop culture today, we must ask: Who is Keanu Reeves dating?

Starring in the Matrix, John Wick, and Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, the lovely eras of Keanu don’t go unnoticed. He talked about his status as the Internet’s Boyfriend at the premiere of John Wick 4.”I really appreciate the goodwill,” he told People.

His dreamy personality and aura caused one fan to yell “I’ll marry you!” at a screening of the assassin action movie at SXSW. To which he replied, “Yeah, be careful what you wish for.” Even Winona Ryder bragged to Entertainment Weekly that she’s still technically married to Keanu after they starred together in Francis Ford Coppola’s Bram Stokers: Dracula, “In that scene, Francis used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master, and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.”

Well, it’s all our dream to marry Keanu Reeves one day, so who is the lucky person that Keanu Reeves is dating now? Read more below to find out.

Who is Keanu Reeves dating now?

Alexandra Grant (2019 – present)

Keanu Reeves is currently dating artist Alexandra Grant. The two were friends before things turned romantic. She helped Keanu write his grown-up picture book Ode to Happiness. “No one can move the way he can. He’s a really extreme performer,” Grant said of Reeves at an L.A. gallery viewing, per the Los Angeles Times. “That’s a huge piece of why those images are so interesting. I knew that if I moved the camera as we danced together, as photographer and subject, we could create these wonderful optical illusions.”

They also collaborated on the book Shadows before they co-founded the publishing company X Artists’ Books in 2017. They walked the red carpet as friends in 2016 during the UNAIDS Galaat Design event. The two eventually made it official in 2019. A source told People, “Keanu wants to openly share his life with her. He is extremely happy and grateful to have Alex in his life. [They] started dating earlier this year, but have wanted to keep it quiet.”

In 2020, Grant opened up about how they revealed the relationship in an interview with Vogue. “I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating, but the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good,’ ” she said.

According to some sources who told Us Weekly, the couple is definitely the dream team. “Alexandra and Keanu are a great team,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She loves cooking him meals at home and they both love film and books. They actually have a little book club just the two of them where they read each other’s favorites.”

In the midst of their relationship, Keanu said on the Drew Barrymore Show that though he is “not a fighter,” he would fight for one thing: “If you don’t fight for your love, what kind of love do you have?”

Though the two are in a long-term relationship, they aren’t in a hurry to get married. “they are in no rush to make it to the altar.” The source told the gossip website, “They have both been in a lot of serious relationships before, so they are content just being with each other, but nothing is ever off the table.”

In the Vogue interview, she easily dodged the question of marriage, saying that she would discuss it ” “Over a glass of wine… I would love to tell you. Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships.”

Claire Forlani (2004 – 2006)

Keanu Reeves was romantically linked to Claire Forlani. The two never confirmed their romance but most sources believed that they dated from 2004 to 2006. There was a rumor that Keanu proposed to Claire but he reportedly laughed it off saying that they were just “good friends.”

Jennifer Syme (1999 – 2001)

Keanu Reeves dated Jennifer Syme from 1999 to 2001. The pair met at a party for Keanu’s band Dogstar and hit it off. The pair was expecting their first child when Jennifer gave birth eighth months into her pregnancy to their child Ava who was stillborn. The couple later broke up but reunited in 2001. Shortly after their reunion, Jennifer was involved in a car crash that killed her. The Matrix star was a pallbearer for her funeral and she was buried right next to her daughter.

Amanda de Cadenet (1997)

Keanu went on one date with media personality Amanda de Cadenet in 1997. She recounted in her book, “We met when I was two months pregnant, 19 years old and married to another man [John Taylor of Duran Duran],” de Cadenet wrote. “Within minutes of first laying eyes on [Reeves], I remember thinking, ‘I wonder how many pregnant women have affairs?’ I was surprised by my strong attraction to a man I had just met.” Though she noted that the John Wick star was “a man with hardcore ethics” and went on a date with her after she divorced John.

Sofia Coppola (1992)

Keanu Reeves briefly dated Sofia Coppola. They reportedly met while he was shooting Bram Stoker’s Dracula which her father Francis Ford Coppola directed. The pair reportedly broke up on the same year.

Jill Schoelen (1986- 1989)

Keanu Reeves dated Babes in Toyland co-star Jill Schoelen. The two met on set and were rumored to have dated for almost three years. After their breakup, Jill moved on to date Brad Pitt.

