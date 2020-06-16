Keanu Reeves Is Auctioning Off a Zoom Date & BRB, Going To Bid All My Money

So, this auction is already at $16,000 and counting, but the point still stands. Keanu Reeves’ auction zoom date for a children’s charity is, frankly, priceless. Take my money (you know, if I had it like that).

The 55-year-old actor and John Wick star of your dreams is offering up a rare 15 minutes of his time to one lucky winner as part of an online fundraiser for Camp Rainbow Gold. The Idaho-based organization is a children’s cancer charity that happens to hold a special place in Keanu’s heart: The actor’s younger sister had her own grueling battle with leukemia. Luckily, she was cured after dealing with the illness for 10 years, thanks to extensive treatments. And ever since, Keanu has been giving back so that others around the world can afford the same medical care. He’s so serious about this mission that he reportedly donated 70% of his earnings from The Matrix to cancer-treatment centers, and has even opened a foundation of his own. A man after our hearts.

If you’re feeling especially generous—which, should hopefully be a habit after donating to anti-racist organizations in recent weeks—you, too, can bid for a date with Keanu. Do it for the rest of us who don’t happen to have several thousand dollars lying around, and let us know how that date goes. Apparently, Keanu will be on call to answer any of the highest bidder’s questions, and maybe (!!!) share a glass of virtual wine.

And he won’t be the only one taking part in the charity campaign—although, if you ask me, Keanu alone is more than worth it. The Matrix actor will be joined by former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke, who is set to perform a 15-minute private Zoom concert, and voice actor Rob Paulson of Jimmy Neutron and Pinky and the Brain, who will gladly wow you with his character impersonations. There are even other smaller prizes to bid on, like spa treatments, wine packages and designer goods. You can peruse all the options and place your bids here from June 15 to June 22, and look into Camp Rainbow Gold’s mission while you’re at it.