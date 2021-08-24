Here’s Whether Kaz & Tyler Are Still Together After They Came in Last in the ‘Love Island’ Finale

After they came in last place in the Love Island finale, fans want to know if Kaz and Tyler are still together from Love Island UK season 7 or if viewers were right and they really were the least compatible couple in the finals.

But before we dive into Kaz and Tyler’s relationship now, let’s explain how Love Island works for those who don’t know: Love Island, which originally premiered in the United Kingdom in 2005, starts with 10 or so singles who are invited to a villa on a tropical island with the hopes of finding love. Within seconds of meeting each other, the contestants are asked to couple up. As couples, the contestants are required to sleep in the same bed and complete challenges with each other. As the season continues, more contestants are invited to the villa, and islanders already there have to make a choice about whether to stay with their current partner or couple up with someone new.

Each week, there’s a re-coupling, and the contestants who aren’t in a couple are sent home. In the end, the public votes for their favorite couple among the finalists, and the winner receives a cash prize. On Love Island UK, that prize is 50,000 pounds. However, the money doesn’t go to the couple as a whole. Instead, it goes to one person by random draw. That person must then decide whether to share the money with their partner or keep it for themselves. Love Island UK premiered in 2005 but was rebooted in June 2015, which is when it became the show fans know today. Season 7, which premiered in June 2021, was filmed at a villa in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, Mallorca.

What was Kaz and Tyler’s relationship like on Love Island UK?

Kaz Kamwi, a 26-year-old fashion blogger from Essex, was one of 10 original contestants on Love Island UK season 7. She coupled up with Toby for the first two couplings before he dumped her for Chloe. Kaz then had friendship couplings with Aaron until Tyler Cruickshank, a 26-year-old real estate agent from Croydon, joined Love Island on day 23. Kaz and Tyler coupled up at the next recoupling, but before they could enjoy their time together as a couple, Tyler and the other boys moved to Casa Amor. In Casa Amor, Tyler had a romance with Clarisse. When Kaz received a postcard with a photo of Tyler and Clarisse together, she decided to pursue a romance with Matthew. At the end of Casa Amor, both Kaz and Tyler decided to recouple. Tyler came back to the main villa with Clarisse, while Kaz coupled up with Matthew.

However, that wasn’t the end of Tyler and Kaz. After Tyler returned to the main villa, he confessed to Kaz that he still had feelings for her. Kaz, however, told Tyler that she had moved on with Matthew and hadn’t 100 percent forgiven Tyler for his behavior in Casa Amor. At the next recoupling, Kaz and Tyler stayed in their current couples and didn’t decide to recouple. After Clarisse was eliminated due to a public vote, Tyler set his sights back on Kaz, whose head was more turned. When Matthew broke up with Kaz because she chose to save Tyler in the elimination, Kaz took Tyler back and the two recoupled at the next recoupling. A week before the finale, Tyler asked Kaz to be exclusive, which she agreed to. Kaz and Tyler stayed strong until the Love Island season UK season 7 finale on August 23, where host Laura Whitmore announced that they had come in fourth place. According to the Daily Mail, Kaz and Tyler received 12.27 percent of the votes. Though they didn’t win the show, Kaz and Tyler are the first Black couple to be in the Love Island finale in the series’ seven-year history.

Are Kaz and Tyler still together from Love Island UK?

So…are Kaz and Tyler still together from Love Island UK season 7? The answer is yes. Though, as of writing this, Kaz and Tyler haven’t posted on their Instagrams, they do both follow each other. They also have support from their friends and family, who have run their Instagram accounts since they entered the villa.

“Thank you so much to every single one of you who voted , liked or left lovely comments and dms! We are beyond proud of our girl for making it to the final and for the way she carried herself! WE LOVE YOU KAZ!!!❤️❤️❤️ The next post will be from Kaz herself! I know she will be so grateful for the amount of love and support you have all shown her! It’s been a pleasure ❤️ Banji xxx #teamkyler,” Kaz’s sister, Banji, captioned a photo of her and Tyler from the finale.

Tyler’s loved ones also shared an Instagram photo of him and Kaz with the hashtag #blacklove.” The caption read, “Didn’t quite make it but so proud of how are boy conducted himself in the Villa! Nothing but praise for Tyler! Congratulations for getting to the final! I would also like to say the support, the love, the positive comments and all the good vibes that you guys have been sending has been so overwhelming so thank you so much for that! The next post will be from the main man himself! Thank you Love Island fans!! #LoveIsland #ITV2 #WinnersInOurEyes #BlackLove.”

