Kaylee Tankus Cocktail and Preview–My Night in Pictures

It’s a seriously hectic time of year right now with all the Spring 2010 previews AND costume parties happening simultaneously. Last night was no exception–first stop was the Kaylee Tankus preview and cocktail party at Openhouse Gallery in SoHo. The line just signed on Minjee Kim, the wunderkind designer who started Hanii Y, and the results are fantastic. I’ll let you see for yourselves in the pictures of the clothes below. Second stop–Interview magazine‘s Russian Masquerade Ball at SL in the Meatpacking District. The costume turnout there was admirable–leave it to fashion folks to get into the Halloween spirit a full week and a half early. And lastly, a nightcap at The Standard Hotel’s Boom Boom Room where a gorgeous flock of partiers (half in masks) were sipping on cocktails and getting cozy on the glass balconies to take advantage of the unseasonably warm night.

All photos taken by enormously talented Joey D’Arco. Loves.

The collection was being projected onto the white walls of Openhouse Gallery.

Models in Kaylee Tankus.

Model in Kaylee Tankus.

One of my favorite girls, Kelley Hoffman of Refinery 29.

Paul Avarali of Ralph Lauren chatting with Mark Holcomb of Mission PR.

Audrey Gingras of Archetype Showroom. Love her little bowler hat.

Jon Carlo Domingo and May Kwok of Archetype Showroom.

Elizabeth Monson, StyleCaster’s content coordinator. Her braid is awesome.

I have a serious Blackberry addiction. It’s a problem.

I’m wearing an old almost-vintage Dior corset with a skirt that I bought in college for about $23. I had outfit issues last night and ended up rummaging through drawers and throwing this on before rushing out the door.

My mask for the Interview magazine Russian Masquerade ball.

One of my several go-to Chanel bags. They’re an investment, but they last a lifetime and then some.