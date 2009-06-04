Name: Kayla Camstra

Agency: Trump

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

New York City Neighborhood: Clinton Hill, Brooklyn

Most Incredible Model Moment: My first New York Fashion Week show. We had to stand on mobile platforms that were pushed by professional dancers.

Favorite Model: I love Kate Moss.

Favorite Photographer You’ve Worked With: Mark Squires is my favorite photographer thus far.

Describe your uniform: I have a lot of Jill Stuart; it basically makes up my entire wardrobe. I mix in vintage because I love to thrift!