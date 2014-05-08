Crazy Shoe of the Day: Vegan Flatforms With Kawaii Toys in the Sole

If there’s one thing we celebrate here at StyleCaster, it’s bucking convention and having the courage to express ourselves through our clothing—regardless of what that might mean. Sometimes, we want to wear tiny Japanese toys on our feet—and luckily, that’s where streetwear brand Y.R.U. comes in.

The Japan-based label is known for its quirky accessories and general “don’t give a f—k” attitude, and these guys fit right into that mantra. With a vegan leather upper and a lucite sole filled with Kawaii toys—a special kind of tiny, rubberized play thing that has risen to insane popularity in Japan, and appropriately named after the word for “cute” in Japanese—these are pretty much to die for.

We want to wear them with a perfect spring sundress, or a pair of sleek black palazzo pants and a white blouse. Amazing!

Athena white sandals, $225; at Y.R.U.