Kawaii Kuteness: Win Vans x Hello Kitty Swag! [Giveaway]

Last fall, Vans introduced their Hello Kitty collection featuring tons of super kawaii sneakers that were such a huge success with Hello Kitty and sneaker fans alike that the SoCal lifestyle brand is once again teaming up with the fashionable feline to release a range of sneakers, apparel and accessories this year.

From Hello Kitty covered tops to bodacious backpacks that will easily match your purrfectly printed sneaks, any of the Vans x Hello Kitty goodies are a must-have for any street style savvy Hello Kitty fan, like myself. Oh, and don’t worry–the collection will feature footwear items for the younger set too (girls, toddlers and infants).

The Vans x Hello Kitty collection will be available at Vans Retail, the Vans online store at vans.com, and Vans dealers nationwide as well as select Sanrio boutique stores and www.sanrio.com. Price tags on the collection will range from $30–$60 for footwear and $14–$50 for apparel and accessories.

Even though the full collection won’t be available until June 1st, StyleCaster wants to hook up 5 lucky winners with a pair of the Vans Sk8-Hi Slim and a matching backpack that are featured in the photo above–both perfect to rock at this summer’s Vans Warped Tour, coming to a town near you.

To enter the giveaway, just follow the easy steps down below:



Disclaimer: Contest is open to residents (aged 18+) of the U.S. only, and will run from May 25, 2012 to June 1, 2012. Five (5) winners will be selected at random and contacted via email. Winner is responsible for any taxes associated with this prize.