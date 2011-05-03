Katy Perry’s Vixen VF Cover, Galliano Fires Lawyer

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

Katy Perry is mad glam on June’s Vanity Fair. Do you like her sultry? (VF)

Gilt Groupe hired Ben Widdicombe, founder of the New York Daily News Gatecrasher and one-time editor of TMZ. He’ll head up Gilt City’s new editorial companion site, Unlisted. (WWD)

John Galliano fired his lawyer. A statement said, “Mr Zerbib was dismissed as Galliano’s lawyer some weeks ago following the discovery of apparent irregularities in respect of his firms administration of Galliano’s financial affairs over a number of years.” Snap. (Vogue UK)

Kristen McMenamy looks weirdly like Andrej Pejic on the Steven Meisel-shot cover for Vogue Italia, May 2011. (FGR)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @HuffingtonPost Sea levels rising faster than previously thought http://huff.to/jsLMI2 Oh, great.

RT @OscarPRGirl Photo: This is a girl who is madly in love with her dress. @psimadethis in Oscar de la Renta. http://tumblr.com/xca2dfyaq6 #adorable

RT @bryanboy Ever since I got here in NYC I never had alone time. I’m always with people I’m going to central park now and have me me me time Fair assement.

RT @Joie_Clothing Cobblestone and street gratings: a high heel’s worst enemy. #truth