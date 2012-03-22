Katy Perry’s Break-Up Tip: Join The Marines

When Katy Perry premiered her latest single “Part of Me” at the Grammys back in February, many were put off by the aggressive lyrics that blatantly called out her ex-husband Russell Brand. I was one of those people. Frankly, I found the timing straight up distasteful. I actually think the song is catchy and has a good message, but I think she could have handled it in a way more mature fashion, considering their divorce had barely been finalized. Seriously. The ink had not dried and she was already slamming him on television.

Anyway, I couldn’t stay mad at Katy for too long. I’m pretty sure the weekend after the Grammys, I was out and “Part of Me” came on at the bar and I did a fully choreographed routine, imagining all of my loser exes as I belted into a microphone (a.k.a. wine glass). I was stoked to see what kind of video Katy would make, considering her “Teenage Dream” video is regarded as the best thing to happen to humanity since the wheel.

Now, the video is here and it’s pretty badass. Katy breaks up with some dude and channels her rage into the military. Very Kimberly Shaw on Melrose Place, if you ask me. Basically, it’s pretty great, and next time you’re going through a downward spiral and having a lewd threesome with Ben and Jerry, get yourself up off the couch, cut your hair and fight for your country. Watch below.