Katy Perry Pretended to Be Zooey Deschanel to Get into Clubs Before She Was Famous

Twinning! For years, Katy Perry posed as her look-alike Zooey Deschanel before her music video for “Not the End of the World” dropped. Turns out, Deschanel isn’t the only one doing impersonations here.

In her music video for “Not the End of the World“—which landed on YouTube on Monday, December 21—Perry, 36, avoids an alien abduction when her look-alike Deschanel, 40, is zapped up into outer space in her place. The New Girl actress has to impersonate Perry in order to save Earth from its imminent demise, making for a tongue-in-cheek nod to the many memes and comments comparing the two stars over the years. But it seems their resemblance has made for even more than a fun music video: In an Instagram Live following the music video’s release, Perry admitted that before she was a famous pop star and mother to her daughter Daisy (whom she shares with husband Orlando Bloom), she used to pose as Deschanel to get “crunk” at the club.

“I have to admit something, Zooey,” Perry said during the IG Live on Monday night. “When I came to L.A., I was pretty much a nobody, and you were just getting so huge at that time—it was like Zooey Deschanel ran the world,” she explained. “In that moment, I was so complimented to look like you.

The “Smile” singer continued, “But I have to admit something to you on a Live: that when I first got to L.A., I went to the club a lot. And I wanted to get into the club and I had no money, I had no clout, I had nothing, and sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club.”

After Perry’s admission, Deschanel dished that she had an inkling of the singer’s impersonation spree when people claimed they saw her out at the club. “People would be like, ‘I saw you!’ ” Deschanel said. “But I’m such a Goody Two-shoes and people kept going, ‘I saw you out! I made eye contact with you!’ And I was like, ‘No!’ And then everybody kept telling me about this girl Katy, Katy, who looks just like you,’ and I’m like, ‘Who is this Katy?'”

Eventually, the pair met and Deschanel revealed that she was flattered by all the comparisons when she realized Perry was “so pretty.” She joked, “You never know when people say you look like somebody what they’re gonna look like, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s gorgeous. Thank you—compliment!”