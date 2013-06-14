A few years ago, Katy Perry and style didn’t exactly go hand in hand. Sure, the 28-year-old was always gorgeous, but her freaky feathered ensembles and candy bras weren’t exactly our cup of tea. Smash cut to this year, and Perry is in a completely different league. The pop superstar has stepped up her game immensely, and streamlined her sartorial choices to include simple—but still incredibly sexy—numbers from top labels like Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana.

With her style evolution in full swing, it’s only natural that she just landed her first Vogue cover. Perry covers the July 2013 issue of the mag, and although no other pictures of the spread have been released, she’s in good hands: Legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz shot it. It doesn’t get more major than that!

Although we weren’t sure how we would feel when it was rumored that this cover was coming, Perry looks great in this beautiful sheer floral dress. She’s a tad bit retouched, of course, but her striking features and endlessly voluminous hair speak for themselves. Oh, plus it teases that she’ll be dishing about her love life—and we always love some good John Mayer gossip, so keep your eye out for the rest of the story and spread!

What do you think of her Vogue cover?

