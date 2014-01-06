Katy Perry’s Dressing Room Demands Are Actually Kind of Boring

You used to be able to count on rock stars for a requisite amount of debauchery. But these days, not so much. Take Katy Perry, whose tour rider for her New Year’s Eve show at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas was filled with wild demands—for fresh-cut fruit and granola.

Yawn.

TMZ unveiled Perry’s show requests and found that the “Unconditional” singer demanded the following:

• fresh veggies AT ALL TIMES — including spinach/broccoli/celery/beets/carrots/kale, etc.

• two large baskets of fruit — one must be tropical.

• dinner must include a vegetarian option … plus quinoa or couscous.

• ALL meals must be low-fat and health conscious and cannot contain MSG.

And for her dressing room:

• fresh organic grown fruit (including SLICED pineapple, mango, kiwis, etc)

• fresh cut crudites (cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, snap peas & celery … plus ranch dip)

• healthy granola

• dried figs

• whole grain tortilla chips

• large bowl hummus

• fresh made guacamole

All things we could easy purchase at a local Whole Foods, and nothing even close to as convoluted and weird as Mariah Carey’s famed tour rider that included 100 white doves and 20 white kittens (crazy, right?). The only thing slightly rock star on her list? A couple of bottles of wine — two bottles of Pinot Grigio and 1 Argentinian Malbec.