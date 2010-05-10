Katy Perry Tops Maxim Magazine’s 2010 Hot 100 List, While Angelina Jolie Is A Dismal #38

Katy Perry at Perez Hilton’s birthday party in LA. Photo: Juan Ramon, Retna Ltd.

We get it, guys love to have famous hot chicks ranked in list order from hot to hottest. FHM released their 100 ladies they love to look at, with Kristen Stewart taking controversial top honors and now Maxim has debuted their Hot 100 List, with a few more surprises along the way.

The girl best known for kissing another girl, Katy Perry, is their reigning queen of hotness, taking over from last year’s Olivia Wilde (who’s dropped down precipitously to the #20 slot). Stewart didn’t even make the list, let alone get a top ranking, though her Twilight co-star Ashley Greene came in at #28. And how about original goth-girl turned U.N. Peace Ambassador? Angelina Jolie at #38 was all the way in the nose bleeds.

For guys who love curvy girls (or have a bro crush on her famous ex Reggie Bush) Kim Kardashian made the top ten, just barely, with the number 9 slot. Some other obvious sex kittens have a place in the hot girl hall of fame, including former WCW girl and Dancing with the Stars alum Stacy Keibler (#82), Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio (#63), Pussycat Doll and current DWTS contestant Nicole Scherzinger, Maxim regular and Modern Family star, Sofia Vergara (#47), and SI cover girl Brooklyn Decker (#2).



Kim Kardashian barely makes the top 10. Photo: Jon McKee / Retna Ltd.

Rounding out the top five were Avatar’s Zoe Saldana, Blake Lively (we suppose ultra short red carpet minis did the trick) and Megan Fox.

The list at times, left us a little shocked, but pleased with the male mag’s more open definition of what comprises hotness. Funny lady Chelsea Handler (#87), the chick who brushes her teeth with a bottle of Jack, Ke$ha (#56), and outspoken Brit pop star Lily Allen (#75) also made the cut.

Apparently, some Maxim editors are either fans of The Hills, or they’ve been hanging around the same L.A. clubs as Kristen Cavallari (#76), Stephanie Pratt (#44), and Audrina Patridge (#12) all of whom beat out True Blood beauty and Oscar winner, Anna Paquin (#84). We’re cool with that, especially since Heidi Montag thankfully didn’t make the list. We realize the list has its fair share of silicone and botox, but we’re liking the little plug for natural beauty.

For those who want the full list, check out Maxim’s site for more details. In the meantime, we want to hear your thoughts.

Does the soon-to-be Mrs. Russell Brand deserve to be number one? Is there another hot chick who should have received top honor? Or are these lists just a way of subjecting women in misogynistic magazines? Let us know in the comments!

