Katy Perry’s ‘Play’ Las Vegas Residency Tickets Are Going Fast—Here’s How to Still Get Them & For a Discount

Katy Perry is quite literally “Waking Up in Vegas.” The musician is putting on her very own Las Vegas residency tour at the Resorts World Theatre for a limited time. The “Teenage Dream” and “Firework” singer will play select dates from May 12, 2023 through November 4, 2023.

The Grammy-nominated singer and American Idol judge recently dropped her latest single, “When I’m Gone,” and is ready to take her wide discography to the stage for her 26-show run. As written on Katy Perry’s website, “Katy is setting up shop at the new Resorts World Las Vegas for a string of shows…From her unforgettable Super Bowl Halftime Show to her successful ‘Witness,’ ‘Prismatic’ and ‘California Dreams’ tours, Katy Perry performances are events unlike anything else.”

Where can fans buy Katy Perry tickets to her Las Vegas Residency? Katy Perry tickets to her Las Vegas Residency been selling quickly since their drop, so we’d recommend not waiting to scoop your own tickets. While Katy tickets are going fast for some locations on Ticketmaster, many more options are still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Katy Perry tickets so you don’t miss her Las Vegas Residency.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Katy Perry“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Katy Perry!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Katy Perry“ Filter to find performance dates Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Katy Perry!

What are Katy Perry’s Las Vegas Residency dates?

You’ll find all the Katy Perry’s Las Vegas Residency dates down below. The first date of her residency was on May 12, 2023, and will conclude on November 4, 2023.

May 12, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

May 13, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

May 17, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

May 19, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

May 20, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

May 24, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

May 27, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

May 28, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Jul 28, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Jul 29, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Aug 2, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Aug 4, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Aug 5, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Aug 9, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Aug 11, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Aug 12, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Oct 4, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Oct 6, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Oct 7, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Oct 11, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Oct 13, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Oct 14, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Oct 31, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Nov 1, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Nov 3, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Nov 4, 2023 — Las Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

What is Katy Perry’s Las Vegas Residency setlist?

While it’s still unknown what exactly the lineup will be at the upcoming Katy Perry ‘Play’ Las Vegas Residency, you can expect to hear a wide range of songs from her varying albums. If you’re itching to hear your favorite track from any number of Katy Perry’s albums, including the song that brought her her first GRAMMY nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, “I Kissed A Girl,”now’s your prime opportunity.

One Of The Boys Album Songs:

One Of The Boys I Kissed a Girl Waking Up in Las Vegas Thinking of You Mannequin Ur So Gay Hot N Cold If You Can Afford Me Lost Self Inflicted I’m Still Breathing Fingerprints

