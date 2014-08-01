Katy Perry’s New Video is an Explosion of Chanel, Pee Wee Herman, and Pizza

We’ll just get this out of the way: We’re not really sure what a lot of the imagery in Katy’s Perry‘s new video “This Is How We Do” (Chanel, men dressed as Pee Wee Herman, pizza slices) has to do with the subject matter (going out and partying), but it sure is colorful.

In the video, Katy bathes in a tub of Chanel pearls, plays ping-pong, does Mariah karaoke with a Mariah Carey impersonator, and floats on a raft in a pool with slices of pizza. Par for the Perry course, in most ways.

However—we gotta say it—we know Katy’s always been the queen of camp, but we can’t help but feel that this video is kind of a poor man’s” We Can’t Stop,” but if feels more silly than shocking, like Miley Cyrus‘ hit.

Regardless, there’s no denying it’s a stimulating watch, so check it out below and let us know your thoughts!