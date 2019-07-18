Katy Perry Invited Taylor Swift To Her Destination Wedding, But There’s No Set Date Yet

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged in the most romantic display of heart balloons over Valentine’s Day weekend. Since then, fans have been digging for details about their big day. It looks like Katy Perry invited Taylor Swift to her Disneyland wedding and we can’t even imagine how iconic this is going to be. As you probably already know, after years of feuding–Katy and Taylor recently squashed their beef. Katy even appeared in the Lover songstress’ music video for “You Need To Calm Down.”

We suppose those cookies and olive branches really worked because a source close to Katy and Orlando said, “[They’ve] already talked guest list and have even talked about including Taylor Swift!” So when is this massive Disney-themed soiree supposed to go down? Katy and Orlando are in no rush to head down the aisle just yet for a pretty shocking reason.

Recently during an appearance on the KIIS Kyle and Jackie O Show–the “Never Really Over” songstress explained that she and the Lord of the Rings actor aren’t really focused on nailing down a date just yet. Instead, they’ve been working to make sure that their relationship is as stable as possible. She said, “I think we’re doing really great, and we’re really doing the hard work laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a massive house.”

It looks like before they share their love at Disney–Katy and Orlando are trying to make sure they don’t repeat their past missteps. “I was saying it, like, emotionally,” she explained. “It’s important for us to do the work before we go and take this really big next step. We were both married before, and it’s not the same in your thirties.”

Things seem to be going really well though. The couple has been super flirty and cute on Instagram.

Hopefully when they are ready to officially tie the knot, all of their friends and loved ones, including Taylor will be right there to celebrate.