StyleCaster
Share

Katy Perry Invited Taylor Swift To Her Destination Wedding, But There’s No Set Date Yet

What's hot
StyleCaster

Katy Perry Invited Taylor Swift To Her Destination Wedding, But There’s No Set Date Yet

Aramide Tinubu
by
Katy Perry & Taylor Swift
12 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged in the most romantic display of heart balloons over Valentine’s Day weekend. Since then, fans have been digging for details about their big day. It looks like Katy Perry invited Taylor Swift to her Disneyland wedding and we can’t even imagine how iconic this is going to be. As you probably already know, after years of feuding–Katy and Taylor recently squashed their beef. Katy even appeared in the Lover songstress’ music video for “You Need To Calm Down.”

We suppose those cookies and olive branches really worked because a source close to Katy and Orlando said, “[They’ve] already talked guest list and have even talked about including Taylor Swift!” So when is this massive Disney-themed soiree supposed to go down? Katy and Orlando are in no rush to head down the aisle just yet for a pretty shocking reason.

Recently during an appearance on the KIIS Kyle and Jackie O Show–the “Never Really Over” songstress explained that she and the Lord of the Rings actor aren’t really focused on nailing down a date just yet. Instead, they’ve been working to make sure that their relationship is as stable as possible. She said, “I think we’re doing really great, and we’re really doing the hard work laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a massive house.”

It looks like before they share their love at Disney–Katy and Orlando are trying to make sure they don’t repeat their past missteps. “I was saying it, like, emotionally,” she explained. “It’s important for us to do the work before we go and take this really big next step. We were both married before, and it’s not the same in your thirties.”

Things seem to be going really well though. The couple has been super flirty and cute on Instagram.

Hopefully when they are ready to officially tie the knot, all of their friends and loved ones, including Taylor will be right there to celebrate.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 12
I Kissed A Girl

Katy Perry first nabbed our attention when she "kissed a girl." But this shot of a young Perry, with sky-high lashes and retro eyeliner had us wondering if she was Zooey Deschanel's long-lost twin.

Try on Katy Perry's hairstyles in the Makeover Studio!

Photo: © Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Hot n Cold

Katy Perry went for a pin-up show girl look at the 2008 VMA awards where she showed off her rockin' body and sexy glam style.

Try on Katy Perry's hairstyles in the Makeover Studio!

Photo: © Sara De Boer/Retna Ltd.
Ur So Gay

While the songstress has always been partial to thick black eyeliner she has been less than consistent when it comes to her hairstyles. This short haircut with straight bangs was one of Perry's less frequent looks.

Try on Katy Perry's hairstyles in the Makeover Studio!

Photo: © Tony DiMaio/Retna Ltd.
Peacock

Katy Perry takes her songs quite literally, as evidence of this "Peacock"-inspired dress at the 2010 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.
Try on Katy Perry's hairstyles in the Makeover Studio!

Photo: © RD/Kirkland/Retna Digital
California Gurls

Perry embraces her California roots (she was born in Santa Barbara, don't ya know!) on tour in a pink and teal palm tree halter dress.

Try on Katy Perry's hairstyles in the Makeover Studio!

Photo: © Rob Kim/Retna Ltd.
E.T.

Katy Perry doesn't hold back when it comes to dressing up in over-the-top costumes. Our favorite part of this all-out toy soldier outfit? The tiny handlebar mustache.

Try on Katy Perry's hairstyles in the Makeover Studio!

Photo: © John Spellman/Retna Ltd.
Waking Up In Vegas

Perry goes incognito with this look of a bright blue wig, long-sleeved sequin dress and neon yellow nails.
Try on Katy Perry's hairstyles in the Makeover Studio!

Photo: © Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Thinking Of You

It might be safe to say that Perry was the first to set the trend of rocking pastel-colored hair with these blue, pink and purple highlights.
Try on Katy Perry's hairstyles in the Makeover Studio!

Photo: © Steve Granitz/WireImage
Firework

Katy Perry let her angelic side show at this year's Grammy Awards with a sequined bust, white taffeta train and feathered wings.

Try on Katy Perry's hairstyles in the Makeover Studio!

Photo: © Steve Granitz/WireImage
Teenage Dream

There's no question that Perry has a quirky and playful sense of style when it comes to clothes, but don't take her dress too literally--the only person who has a ticket to her heart is her hubby, Russell Brand.

Try on Katy Perry's hairstyles in the Makeover Studio!

Photo: © Chris Ashford/Camera Press/Retna Ltd
Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)

Don't worry, Katy Perry wasn't having a momentary lapse of judgement with this denim jumper and pink turtleneck, she was just dressing up for the John Hughes-inspired music video for her hit song "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)."

Try on Katy Perry's hairstyles in the Makeover Studio!

Photo: © Kevin Mazur/TCA 2010
The Smurfs Premiere

From brunette to blue to red and now blonde, it seems as though there aren't many colors of the rainbow that are off limits when it comes to Perry's hair color. One thing that always stays the same? Her penchant for brightly colored makeup and thick, sexy lashes.
Try on Katy Perry's hairstyles in the Makeover Studio!

Photo: © Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Here's What The Jonas Brothers Will Look Like As Old Men—Thank You Face App

Here's What The Jonas Brothers Will Look Like As Old Men—Thank You Face App
Tags:
share