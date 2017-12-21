Fans Swear They Saw Katy Perry on the Set of Taylor Swift’s New Music Video

One of the biggest celebrity feuds to rock Hollywood this decade may be coming to an end. On Tuesday, fans and paparazzi spotted Taylor Swift shooting the music video for her next single, “End Game,”also featuring Ed Sheeran and Future. But that’s not the exciting news: Apparently, Katy Perry was also there.

According to E! News, fans swear they saw Perry—who has been embroiled in a feud with Swift for several years over allegedly stolen backup dancers—on the set of the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer’s new music video. Though not sure, the fans claim that one of Swift’s backup dancers bears an uncanny resemblance to Perry, leading them to believe that it might be her.

Per sources for E! News, Swift and Perry buried the hatchet recently in Miami, Florida, where the music video was shot. The sources also claim that Perry, indeed, filmed a cameo.

Though neither Perry nor Swift has confirmed the news, there is a lot of evidence that a guest appearance with “Chained to the Rhythm” singer might be true. For one, as Perry confirmed “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” the two feuded over backup dancers, who left Swift’s tour to join Perry’s. Given that fans saw a backup dancer who bore a resemblance to Perry, it seems like the tongue-in-cheek nod that Swift would include.

Perry and Swift also have a history of throwing jabs at each other over music videos. Swift first swung at Perry in her “Bad Blood” music video in 2015, which many fans believe Perry parodied in her 2017 music video for “Swish Swish.” Considering their history, it seems fitting that the two would bury the hatchet with what ignited their feud in the first place.

Finally, Perry confirmed on Wednesday that she’s in Miami finishing the final leg of her Witness Tour. According to E! News, she was spotted at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, a few hours from Miami, on Monday, so the timeline works out.

However, as of yet, there is no confirmation from either side that a collaboration is happening. It’s also important to note that, even if Swift wants to nod to her feud, the backup dancer may not be Perry but someone she hired to look like her. (She’s done something similar in her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video.) Though, we’re still holding out for the rumors to be true.