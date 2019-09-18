You’ll Never Guess Who Helped Katy Perry & Taylor Swift Mend Their Friendship

It was one of the most dramatic feuds between two pop stars in recent history–and it lasted for several years. However, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift’s fans ended their feud, and the video explanation is so empowering. Back in 2009–Katy and Taylor were as thick as thieves. However, by 2014–Taylor had dropped “Bad Blood” on her 1989 album, and it was clear that things between the women were fraught.

In 2012, Katy’s backup dancers were offered spots on Taylor’s tour which ignited a spark of ire and hostility between the two women. Now, during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show–Katy revealed exactly what happened between the women and why they decided to but the feud to bed. She said,

It was actually just a misunderstanding but, you know, we have such big groups of people that like to follow us and so they kind of started turning against each other a little bit, too. And it was really unfortunate but we made amends and I’m all about redemption and forgiveness and for setting an example for those younger people that it can be cool to ask for forgiveness and like confront someone that you may have an issue with or problem with and talk it out.

Katy went on to say that she and Taylor decided they had too much in common to let this absurd feud continue. “We have so much in common. There’s probably only ten people in the world that have the same things in common,” she explained. “We should really be friends over that.”

To show their fans a better way, the ladies have officially patched things up. Katy appeared in Taylor’s “You Need To Calm Down” video where the two ladies hugged it out wearing burger and fry costumes.