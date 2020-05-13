Katy Perry Couldn’t Confirm or Deny Those Taylor Swift Collab Rumors & We’re Not OK

The anticipation is killing us. Katy Responded to Taylor Swift collaboration song rumors, and we’re not OK. In an interview with Extra on Monday, May 11, the “I Kissed a Girl” singer addressed theories that the 10-time Grammy winner will be featured on her new song, “Daisies,” which will be released on Friday, May 15.

“Well, you’re just gonna have to tune in to Idol next week to see all rumors, true or false,” she told Extra, as her fellow American Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie laughed.

“Daisies” is the lead single from Perry’s upcoming fifth album, which she’ll perform for the first time on the American Idol season finale on May 17. Perry announced her new single in May with an Instagram photo of her in a field of daisies. Immediately, fans wondered if the song was a collaboration with Swift after the “You Need to Calm” down singer posted an Instagram photo of her in a sweater covered with daisies a few hours later.

” biiig isolation ,” Swift wrote in the caption, which referenced the lyric “big reputation” from her 2018 song “End Game.”

As expected, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer’s fans took to Twitter to theorize that the country-singer-turned-pop-star is featured on Perry’s new song. “HEAR. ME. OUT. Taylor is wearing a daisy shirt Katy referenced yntcd two days ago Taylor posted 1 hour and 25 minutes after Katy… THATS 85 MINUTES…. Those numbers are coming back.. what if we get a big announcement tomorrow maybe a collab on Katy’s #DAISIES,” one user wrote.

As fans may remember, Swift and Perry feuded from 2013 to 2018 due to drama about their shared backup dancers. In that time, the two released songs that seemed to shade the other. Swift released “Bad Blood” in 2015, while Perry released “Bon Appetit” a couple years later. The two made amends in May 2018 after Perry sent Swift a literal olive branch. Now, could a collab be in the works? Guess we’ll have to wait until Friday to find out.