Fans Think Katy Perry & Taylor Swift Are Collabing Again—But This Time There’s Proof

Could there be a KP x TS collab in the near future? Fans think there are Katy Perry and Taylor Swift song 2020 clues that prove that the friends-turned-enemies-turned-friends have a collaboration in the works. While this isn’t the first time that fans have thought that Swift and Perry have recorded a song together (some were certain that the “I Kissed a Girl” singer would be featured on Swift’s recent album, Lover), the current evidence is the most convincing. Let’s investigate, shall we?

On Thursday, May 7, Perry announced that she release her new single, “Daisies,” on May 15. The track will be from her not-yet-titled fifth album. She made the announcement on Instagram with a photo of her in a field of daisies. So what does this have to do with Swift? Hours after Katy’s post, Swift took to her own Instagram with a photo of her in a sweater covered with daisies. While this doesn’t prove anything, Swifties know that the “You Need to Calm Down” singer loves a clue, and a sweater covered with daisies is as obvious as you can get. “🍷 🐍 biiig isolation 🐍 🍷,” Swift captioned the photo, which is a spin off the lyric “big reputation” from her 2018 song “End Game.”

As expected, fans took to Twitter with their theories that Swift could be featured on Perry’s new song. “HEAR. ME. OUT. Taylor is wearing a daisy shirt Katy referenced yntcd two days ago Taylor posted 1 hour and 25 minutes after Katy… THATS 85 MINUTES…. Those numbers are coming back.. what if we get a big announcement tomorrow maybe a collab on Katy’s #DAISIES,” one user wrote.

Another tweeted, “Today marks the 2nd anniversary of “reputation Stadium Tour” where Katy Perry sent an olive branch to Taylor Swift with a letter. Katy Perry announced her first single “Daisies” today and Taylor Swift shared her photo wearing daisies 🌞 A possible collab?#MyTheoryOnly.”

Swift and Perry had a fallout in 2013 over their shared backup dancers for their tours. Their feud inspired songs such as Swift’s “Bad Blood” and Perry’s “Bon Appetit.” The two made up in May 2018 after Perry sent the “Lover” singer a literal olive branch. Since then, fans have wondered if the two will ever collaborate. Guess we’ll have to wait until May 15 to find out.