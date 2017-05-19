Katy Perry’s New Song Just Might Be the Long-Awaited Taylor Swift Diss Track

Is today the day? The day we finally get to see—nay, hear—Katy Perry’s response to her long feud with Taylor Swift? It certainly feels that way, as Katy Perry’s new single featuring Nicki Minaj, “Swish Swish,” appears to be about the MIA pop star.

“Don’t need opinions / From a selfish or a sheep / Don’t you come for me / No, not today / You’re calculated / I got your number,” go the lyrics straight toward the chorus of “Swish, swish, bish.”

Katy unexpectedly released the song Thursday night after teasing it on Instagram with a pic of Nicki Minaj. “Surprise! 1 hour till #SWISHSWISH,” read her caption.

Twitter immediately picked up on the strong Swift overtones and realized it jut might Katy’s response to Taylor’s “Bad Blood,” which has long been rumored to be about Katy.

Even Ruby Rose, consummate defender of Taylor Swift, acknowledged it in her own cryptic way.

Rose also called out Katy out for the hypocrisy of becoming a “political activist,” referencing her work on Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, only to stoop so low with this song.