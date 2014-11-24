Confirmed: Katy Perry is This Year’s Super Bowl Performer

UPDATE: After reporting that Katy Perry was in talks to headline the 2015 Super Bowl halftime show, the news was officially confirmed tonight by the NFL. The big event airs Feb. 1 on NBC.

Being asked to perform at the Super Bowl is obviously a rite of passage for the world’s biggest artists—hello, Beyoncé, U2, Madonna, and Prince—although some questioned how legit that honor is after news broke this summer that Coldplay, Katy Perry, and Rihanna were being eyed for the 2015 halftime show, but would have to pay to play the football game. According to new reports though, it seems the NFL has locked down Perry for 2015.

“A deal is being hammered out for Katy to play the Super Bowl,” an entertainment insider told Page Six, which pointed out that Perry’s brand of pop music could sweeten the image of a league that’s been rocked by abysmal press this season over domestic abuse and questions regarding player safety. Sources also confirmed to Billboard that Katy is indeed the chosen one.

Plus, the halftime show’s sponsored by Pepsi, which has previously worked with the 29-year-old to promote her film, “Part of Me,” though she has no official contract with the brand.

There’s been no confirmation from Katy herself, but we have a feeling the rumors are true—she’s mass enough to appeal to football fans, and buzzy enough to draw in folks who really do just tune in for the commercials and the halftime show.

