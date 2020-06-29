Katy Perry Had Thoughts of Suicide After a Split from Orlando Bloom & It’s So Concerning

Sometimes it takes falling apart to pull yourself back together even stronger. When it came to Katy Perry’s suicidal Orlando Bloom breakup in 2017, the “Never Worn White” singer had to reach her lowest point before learning how to be “whole” again. Now, the mommy-to-be is doing better than ever—but that wasn’t always the case.

Katy, 35, opened up to SiriusXM’s CBC Radio One about her mental health following her temporary split from Orlando, 43, who she is now engaged to and expecting a child with. Back in 2017, however, Katy and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor were not doing so well—and according to the “Firework” star, neither was her career.

“My career was on this trajectory when it was going up, up, and up, and then I had the smallest shift, not that huge from an outside perspective. But for me it was seismic,” she said on the radio show.

When her 2017 album Witness didn’t perform as well as she hoped it would, Katy says it “literally broke me in half.” At the time, troubles with Orlando didn’t make things any easier: “I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby daddy-to-be and then I was excited about flying high off the next record,” she explained. “But the validation did not make me high, and so I just crashed.”

So what got her through? Katy told Radio One that “gratitude” saved her life. “If I did not find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped,” she revealed. “But I found the ways to be grateful. If it gets really, really hard I walk around and say, ‘I am grateful, I am grateful!’ even though I am in a sh*tty mood.”

These days, Katy has plenty to be grateful for. The “Daisies” songstress announced her engagement with Orlando in 2019, and the couple revealed in April that they were expecting a baby girl. Now, the star feels more “whole” than ever before. “It was so important for me to be broken so that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way,” she said. A growing family is just one way to get there!