Here’s Katy Perry’s Review of Starbucks’ New Unicorn Frappuccino

Since Katy Perry is clearly part unicorn, things got a little weird when she tried drinking Starbucks’ new Unicorn Frappuccino yesterday (along with the rest of the world). But—along with people like Jimmy Kimmel, turns out she definitely wasn’t a fan.

“I couldn’t handle drinking my own blood,” she captioned an Instagram story, documenting herself trying the new drink (which has a whopping 59 grams of sugar) before leaning forward and spitting it out.

The limited-edition drink is thankfully only available until April 23, but it has certainly already had its five minutes of fame. Earlier this week, one barista completely flipped the F out about the drink on Twitter: “I have never made so many Frappuccinos,” he said. “My hands are completely sticky, I have unicorn crap all in my hair and in my nose, and I have never been so stressed out in my entire life.” LOL but also—that sounds awful.

Clearly, this is a flash in the pan, but while it’s flashing, it’s really getting a lot of attention. You know it’s on when Katy Perry takes the time to hit up Starbucks (or, you know, sends an assistant to Starbucks for her) just to try out a new drink. Too bad she doesn’t like the taste of unicorn blood.