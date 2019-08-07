Katy Perry’s New Single Will Touch Your Soul—Here’s A Sneak Peak

This songstress a queen, and she isn’t about to let you forget it. Katy Perry just teased her new single “Small Talk” by releasing some of the lyrics, and wow. We could not be more excited. Perry, ever an artist at heart, didn’t just Tweet the lyrics out generally. She left these little nuggets of information in a clever, beautifully displayed Instagram posts. In the “Roar” singer’s social media post on Tuesday, she shared notes “from the desk of Katy Perry.” These presumably included little little clips of the upcoming “Small Talk” lyrics. The newly engaged singer (she’s marrying Orlando Bloom! *swoon*) captioned the photos, “#SmallTalk” so new think it’s safe to assume they’re related to the upcoming single.

The first lyric read:

“Isn’t it weird / That you’ve seen me naked / We had conversations about forever / Now it’s about the weather okay.”

The second snippet said, “Isn’t it wild / That I know your weakness / And everybody at the party thinks / That you’re the best since sliced bread.”

“I just can’t believe / We went from strangers to lovers to / Strangers in a lifetime,” the third note read. A. the fourth message, which she shared earlier this morning, read, “Acting like we never met / Faking like we’d just forget / We were lovers.”

Perry’s last song, “Never Really Over” was released back in May. Perry most recently made headlines when a nine-person jury found the songwriting team of her hit “Dark Horse” guilty for copying Christian rap artist Marcus Gray’s song, “Joyful Noise” from 2008. Perry will be responsible for paying a little over $550,000 in fines, while Capitol Records will cover the rest of the portion of the owed $2.78 million.

Perry and her co-collaborators were not happy with the jury’s decision. In a statement obtained by Variety, they said, “The writers of ‘Dark Horse’ view the verdicts as a travesty of justice. There is no infringement. There was no access of substantial similarity. The only thing in common is unprotectable expression — evenly spaced ‘C’ and ‘B’ notes — repeated. People including musicologists from all over are expressing their dismay over this. We will continue to fight at all appropriate levels to rectify the injustice,” the statement wrapped up. It appears Perry’s team may pursue an appeal.

While we wait for “Small Talk” to come out, have a listen to “Joyful Noise” and “Dark Horse.” What do we think? Did Perry’s team “steal heavily” from the Christian rap track?

Someone create a mashup up the two that, yes, works well together. But they’ve slowed Flame’s song to fit the beat of Perry’s.