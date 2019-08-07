StyleCaster
Katy Perry’s New Single Will Touch Your Soul—Here’s A Sneak Peak

by
Katy Perry.
Photo: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock.

This songstress a queen, and she isn’t about to let you forget it. Katy Perry just teased her new single “Small Talk” by releasing some of the lyrics, and wow. We could not be more excited. Perry, ever an artist at heart, didn’t just Tweet the lyrics out generally. She left these little nuggets of information in a clever, beautifully displayed Instagram posts. In the “Roar” singer’s social media post on Tuesday, she shared notes “from the desk of Katy Perry.” These presumably included little little clips of the upcoming “Small Talk” lyrics. The newly engaged singer (she’s marrying Orlando Bloom! *swoon*) captioned the photos, “#SmallTalk” so new think it’s safe to assume they’re related to the upcoming single.

The first lyric read:

“Isn’t it weird / That you’ve seen me naked / We had conversations about forever / Now it’s about the weather okay.”

The second snippet said, “Isn’t it wild / That I know your weakness / And everybody at the party thinks / That you’re the best since sliced bread.”

“I just can’t believe / We went from strangers to lovers to / Strangers in a lifetime,” the third note read. A. the fourth message, which she shared earlier this morning, read, “Acting like we never met / Faking like we’d just forget / We were lovers.”

Perry’s last song, “Never Really Over” was released back in May. Perry most recently made headlines when a nine-person jury found the songwriting team of her hit “Dark Horse” guilty for copying Christian rap artist Marcus Gray’s song, “Joyful Noise” from 2008. Perry will be responsible for paying a little over $550,000 in fines, while Capitol Records will cover the rest of the portion of the owed $2.78 million.

Perry and her co-collaborators were not happy with the jury’s decision. In a statement obtained by Variety, they said, “The writers of ‘Dark Horse’ view the verdicts as a travesty of justice. There is no infringement. There was no access of substantial similarity. The only thing in common is unprotectable expression — evenly spaced ‘C’ and ‘B’ notes — repeated. People including musicologists from all over are expressing their dismay over this. We will continue to fight at all appropriate levels to rectify the injustice,” the statement wrapped up. It appears Perry’s team may pursue an appeal.

While we wait for “Small Talk” to come out, have a listen to “Joyful Noise” and “Dark Horse.” What do we think? Did Perry’s team “steal heavily” from the Christian rap track?

Someone create a mashup up the two that, yes, works well together. But they’ve slowed Flame’s song to fit the beat of Perry’s.

I Kissed A Girl

Katy Perry first nabbed our attention when she "kissed a girl." But this shot of a young Perry, with sky-high lashes and retro eyeliner had us wondering if she was Zooey Deschanel's long-lost twin.

Photo: © Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Photo: © Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Hot n Cold

Katy Perry went for a pin-up show girl look at the 2008 VMA awards where she showed off her rockin' body and sexy glam style.

Photo: © Sara De Boer/Retna Ltd.

Photo: © Sara De Boer/Retna Ltd.
Ur So Gay

While the songstress has always been partial to thick black eyeliner she has been less than consistent when it comes to her hairstyles. This short haircut with straight bangs was one of Perry's less frequent looks.

Photo: © Tony DiMaio/Retna Ltd.

Photo: © Tony DiMaio/Retna Ltd.
Peacock

Katy Perry takes her songs quite literally, as evidence of this "Peacock"-inspired dress at the 2010 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.
Photo: © RD/Kirkland/Retna Digital

Photo: © RD/Kirkland/Retna Digital
California Gurls

Perry embraces her California roots (she was born in Santa Barbara, don't ya know!) on tour in a pink and teal palm tree halter dress.

Photo: © Rob Kim/Retna Ltd.

Photo: © Rob Kim/Retna Ltd.
E.T.

Katy Perry doesn't hold back when it comes to dressing up in over-the-top costumes. Our favorite part of this all-out toy soldier outfit? The tiny handlebar mustache.

Photo: © John Spellman/Retna Ltd.

Photo: © John Spellman/Retna Ltd.
Waking Up In Vegas

Perry goes incognito with this look of a bright blue wig, long-sleeved sequin dress and neon yellow nails.
Photo: © Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Photo: © Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Thinking Of You

It might be safe to say that Perry was the first to set the trend of rocking pastel-colored hair with these blue, pink and purple highlights.
Photo: © Steve Granitz/WireImage

Photo: © Steve Granitz/WireImage
Firework

Katy Perry let her angelic side show at this year's Grammy Awards with a sequined bust, white taffeta train and feathered wings.

Photo: © Steve Granitz/WireImage

Photo: © Steve Granitz/WireImage
Teenage Dream

There's no question that Perry has a quirky and playful sense of style when it comes to clothes, but don't take her dress too literally--the only person who has a ticket to her heart is her hubby, Russell Brand.

Photo: © Chris Ashford/Camera Press/Retna Ltd

Photo: © Chris Ashford/Camera Press/Retna Ltd
Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)

Don't worry, Katy Perry wasn't having a momentary lapse of judgement with this denim jumper and pink turtleneck, she was just dressing up for the John Hughes-inspired music video for her hit song "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)."

Photo: © Kevin Mazur/TCA 2010

Photo: © Kevin Mazur/TCA 2010
The Smurfs Premiere

From brunette to blue to red and now blonde, it seems as though there aren't many colors of the rainbow that are off limits when it comes to Perry's hair color. One thing that always stays the same? Her penchant for brightly colored makeup and thick, sexy lashes.
Photo: © Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Photo: © Jemal Countess/Getty Images

